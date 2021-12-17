Hyderabad: GHMC clears filth from Deepti Sri Nagar

Miyapur: The streets that were covered in garbage and causing inconvenience to commuters and residents at Deepti Sri Nagar, a residential area in Miyapur was finally cleaned on Wednesday after the grievances that were carried out by The Hans India in its one of the 'Dekh Mera Colony' campaign stories on Tuesday.

The story was carried with the headline that reads 'Basic needs remain a far cry for Deepti Sri Nagar residents'. This article highlighted the grievances raised by the locals.

After it was published in the 'Dekh Mera Colony' column on December 14, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitisation wing swung into action and resolved the problem. They also assured the residents that several other issues will also be resolved and various development works will be carried out soon.