Hyderabad: GHMC clears tree branches dumped in Ram Murthy Colony

Hyderabad: The residents were facing difficulties with trees being cut and dumped on roadside and footpaths. Traffic jams were being caused by branches thrown in lanes. Within eight hours, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cleared the trees lying in lanes of the colony on Friday, after The Hans India carried a story on the issue ('Felling of trees raises hackles of Ram Murthy Colony').













Regretting the inconvenience caused to the residents, the GHMC directed the sanitation teams to act immediately. Soon after the directions were passed, the Circle 7 official visited the colony, along with a team of sanitation workers, and cleared the trees dumped on the roadside and on footpaths.

Apart from cleaning and clearing garbage and waste dumped for the past few days, the sanitation teams sprayed disinfectant on footpaths to contain the spread of diseases and to avoid foul smell.