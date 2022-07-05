Hyderabad: GHMC completes 385 works worth Rs 101.6 cr in current FY

Hyderabad: In order to provide basic infrastructure, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the laying of CC roads, construction of new community halls, Vaikunta Dhamams, modern markets and drains in various parts of the city. During the current 2021-2022 financial year the GHMC completed 385 works out of the 448 works sanctioned.

The corporation has taken up laying Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads which is a new technology being used in laying roads to prevent water stagnation and damage to the roads. This new technology also improves the strength and durability of concrete by reducing the water-cement ratio immediately after the mix is placed while laying roads.

Based on the representations from citizens and public representatives the VDCC works were taken up at various places. According to the GHMC officials, during the current financial year, a budget of Rs 158.67 crore was sanctioned for the GHMC to carry out a total of 448 works. The GHMC has so far completed 385 works by spending Rs 101.6 crore.

The works include the completion of 29 works with laying of eight km road worth Rs10.75 crores, 65 works completed with the laying of 33 km road length by spending Rs 41.16 crores.

237 works worth Rs 76.30 crore for laying road length of 73.12 km is yet to start, another 103 works for laying of road length of 27.10 km worth are at the tender stage and 13 works for laying road length of 4.30 km is kept at abeyance, said a GHMC official.

The officials also explained the zone-wise works were completed. In LB Nagar Zone proposals have been made to carry out 37 works worth Rs 14.71 crore for laying of road length of 17.11 km, out of which four works are completed and 13 works are at different stages of progress. The remaining works are yet to begin.

Charminar Zone: proposals for 61 works worth Rs 29.72 crore, out of which six works have been completed and nine works are at different stages of progress. 33 works are yet to start and the other 13 works are in the tender process.

Khairtabad Zone: proposals for 146 works worth Rs 40.74 crores for laying road length 31.34 km have already been passed, out of which seven works were completed, 26 works are at different stages of progress. While 96 works are yet to begin and 12 works are in the tender process.

Serilingampally zone: proposals for 10 works with Rs 6.43 crores for laying of road length 5.17 km, out of which four works are completed and two works are in different stages of progress.

Kukatpally Zone: proposals for 35 works with Rs 11.36 crore for laying road length of 13.03 km. Out which three works are completed and four are in different stages of progress and 27 work are in initial stages. Secunderabad Zone: proposals for 159 works with Rs 55.69 crore for laying road length of 40.96 km. Out of which five works are completed and 11 works are in different stages of progress. 67 works are in initial stages and another 68 are in tender processes and eight works are kept abeyance.