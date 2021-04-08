Hyderabad: GHMC finds toilets sans commodes

Adarsh Nagar: With an aim to provide luxury free loo for public, a large number of toilets were set up by the GHMC.

Now, it has come to its notice that most of the newly constructed toilets are damaged by miscreants and toilet equipment including commodes go missing.

Taking a serious note of it, the GHMC top brass on Wednesday directed all medical officers to lodge police complaints over theft of toilet equipment. According to officials, pipes, taps, water tankers, commodes, and flush doors, which were newly arranged, were stolen at many places.

Moreover, all circle officials were told to undertake repairs or install new equipment wherever necessary. The officials were also asked to constantly monitor the maintenance of public toilets. Also, relevant management agencies were directed to keep toilets open from 6 am to 7 pm daily.