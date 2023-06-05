Hyderabad: GHMC monsoon works in Tolichowki pick up the pace

Hyderabad: In order to ensure that there is no flood like situation this monsoon, monsoon works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are underway at a brisk pace in Tolichowki and is said to be completed before monsoon arrives.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with GHMC Superintendent engineer and SNDP officials inspected the SNDP works in Tolichowki division and discussed the development of nalas in the constituency.

The works include construction of the box type drain at Bal Reddy Nagar, Virasat Nagar in Tolichowki division. The officials inspected the works in Nadeem Colony, Tolichowki, Hakeempet and surrounding areas and instructed to ensure that they expedite the work on priority basis before the onset of monsoon.

Residents say that the fear of inundation continues as since the last couple of years, the area is sees huge inundation. The ground floor of many buildings is usually seen vacant during monsoon,” says MohdIshaq of Virasat Nagar.

“The extension of nala with box drain work is in progress and the retaining wall works have also been taken up. We hope that we will not have to face any inundation in the area this monsoon,” says hoped.

MLA Kausarsaid concerted efforts are on to speed up the works, with corporators, along with the GHMC officials, regularly monitoring them to make sure there is a free flow of rainwater during the monsoon.

As per sources, only 14 of 36 SNDP phase-I projects have been completed across GHMC limits.

Later, Kausar Mohiuddin inaugurated laying of CC road worth Rs 40 lakh and remodeling of water supply line worth Rs 8 lakhs at Satyanarayana Nagar Colony in Gudimalkapur division.

Recently, MLA called on GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Engineer in Chief Ziauddin and discussed about the pending works in Karwan constituency. MLA said earlier, the GHMC sanctioned Rs 20 crore for laying of VDCC roads across Karwan. He asked the GHMC to carry out works at the earliest and complete it before monsoon. On the same day, the MLA also met HMWSSB MD, Dana Kishoreand discussed over the water pollution issues. Over Rs 5 crore worth works were sanctioned to address pollution issues in Karwan.

The works include the remodelling of sewerage lanes from Arbab hotel to Seven Tombs, MD lines road, Hakeempet road, and Pillar no 102 road.