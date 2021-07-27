Hyderabad: GHMC plans to construct sumps to prevent flooding

Hyderabad: To prevent the low-lying areas from getting flooded during the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has outlined a plan to construct water sumps in areas close to nalas or lakes.

In two such low-lying areas in the city, MS Maqta and BS Maqta located close to Hussain Sagar lake in Khairatabad constituency, the GHMC has temporarily set up two motor pumps to drain out the excess rainwater from the area. Soon the civic body is going to construct five sumps in the area and these sumps will store the rainwater and can prevent the area from facing water inundation and water-logging.

In the previous year's heavy rains these two areas have witnessed heavy flooding with several vehicles and even people being washed away in the floods. Residents living in these areas had been facing water inundation for years. But the civic authorities were unable to find a proper solution for these areas. With the new sumps being constructed the residents may not witness flooding once again.

Speaking to The Hans India an official from the GHMC said: "To some extent, we were able to prevent the area from water inundation and used motors to drain out flood water to the other side in MS Maqta. However, we have decided to build five new sumps here with an amount of Rs. 15 lakh. After the completion of these sumps, it will provide some relief to the residents of the area."

Further, the official also informed that five motors will be installed at these five sumps. Once the sumps are filled the water will be drained out into Hussain Sagar lake and can also be filled in tanks to provide water to the greenery across the Tank Bund and Necklace Road. "We are making our efforts to resolve the flooding issue," the official added.

Residents said that flooding problem is due to the lack of drain outlet in the area and as Maqta is in the low-lying area every monsoon they face water-logging problems and during heavy rains rainwater enters into houses, damaging all electrical appliances and other valuable articles of the residents.