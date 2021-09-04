Hyderabad: GHMC races to hit jab target in a shady way

Hyderabad: In an to complete the target fixed by the government to show that every single house in the city has been vaccinated the officials of Health Department and civic body departments are affixing stickers of fully vaccinated on houses they are issuing certificates of 100 per cent vaccinated without even confirming whether residents of that particular house have really been vaccinated.



According to suburbanites of various areas here. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)'s ongoing vaccination drive is more of a PR stunt than a public awareness initiative as few apartments have received 100 per cent vaccination certificates without getting fully inoculated.

Moreover, even a 'To-let' house in an apartment was affixed with a sticker in Khairtabad zone.

"GHMC officials visited every house in Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta Uppuguda, and Santosh Nagar colony under Charminar zone and affixed stickers, but they did not ask us whether everyone in our house took two doses or not. We were not asked to show our vaccination certificates from the CoWIN portal," said Mohammed Murtuza, resident of old city.

Several Twitter users have also raised concern over this issue, taking it to Twitter by tagging the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Varun Kumar said, "A great drive has been on to get Hyderabad 100 per cent vaccinated, but the GHMC officials have just pasted a sticker

outside the house without verifying."

Chinna tweeted, "Fake survey, I was out of town and GHMC officials have stuck the sticker as the members in this house are all vaccinated, when we are still pending with the second jab."

"In an eager to complete the target the officials cannot just simply affix a sticker of 100 per cent vaccination on all houses, this will put masses in danger as people will enter houses which have this sticker by believing that they are fully vaccinated but they are not," said Mohd Minhaj, a city-based social activist. While the GHMC official claims that the colony, area, or apartment where a special vaccination drive carried out, the fully vaccinated certificates are being issued.

According to the recent data of GHMC, till now around 4,183 colonies have been 100 per cent vaccinated. The officials said they have been given a target to complete the entire city the sticker and a certificate of fully vaccinated to finish this target a cumulative manpower of 44,370 from GHMC and 17,125 staff from the Health Department is being utilised.







