Hyderabad: GHMC serves notices to owners of rickety buildings

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) appeals public to cooperate with them in demolishing the dilapidated buildings as there may be threat to the public staying in these buildings amid the ongoing heavy rains.

The civic body as a part of monsoon action plan is giving notices to the owners of the buildings and is either demolishing or seizing the ones which are structurally unfit. According to the GHMC town planning wing, even after issuing notices to the owners, they continue to stay in the building.

They stated that the public is not co-operating with them. In case of most dangerous structures as precautionary measure the civic body officials is vacating inmates, sealing buildings, barricading around the structure and is also displaying notice cautioning the public not to move around the structures. Besides, they are also counseling people to vacate the dilapidated buildings.

This year the civic body has identified as many as 610 dilapidated buildings in GHMC limits in which in a recent special drive the civic body has demolished 175 buildings and another 84 buildings were asked to repair structurally by the owners.