Hyderabad: GHMC sets up water tanks for stray dogs

Banjara Hills: In the wake of rising mercury, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has set up cement water tanks for stray dogs at several places, in an attempt to quench their thirst.

According to an GHMC official, apart from the 10 tanks placed on footpaths near KBR park, the civic body is identifying more spots.

Based on directions issued to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) by the Delhi High Court in March this year, all municipalities across the country have been asked to identify feeding spots for stray dogs.

The AWBI has directed the Chief Secretaries of all States and union territories with regard to setting up of such spots.