Hyderabad: GHMC standing body likely to discuss 44 proposals today

The Standing Committee meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 22. It is likely to discuss 44 proposals.

The Standing Committee meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 22. It is likely to discuss 44 proposals.

The members will debate on the proposals and approve them after a thorough discussion. It may be recalled that in the previous meetings the committee gave the nod for most of the proposals and to start various development works in the city.

On Wednesday the meeting is likely to take up construction of the multipurpose indoor stadium at NBT Nagar, development of crematoria with modern facilities at Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills and junction improvement work at Yapral.

