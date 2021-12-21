Hyderabad: GHMC swings into action to resolve grievances in Salar Jung Colony

Hyderabad: The continuous dumping of garbage by the GHMC sanitation staff on a footpath at Salar Jung Colony, Tolichowki, has been stopped after The Hans India carried a report 'Is this a footpath or a dumping ground? Salar Jung Colony mired in garbage mess' on December 20.

On Monday, as a follow-up action, GHMC officials directed the sanitation teams to attend to the grievance of the colony residents resolve it immediately.

Apart from non-clearance of garbage, THI highlighted the issue of dog menace in the colony. On Monday within six hours the GHMC dog squad attended to this grievance of the locals.

Dr Mohan Reddy, GHMC Veterinary Officer, Khairatabad Zone, said, "the squad captured around 13 dogs. of them 10 were already sterilized. The team caught remaining three dogs and shifted them to shelter for ABC-ARV." Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakil said the civic body has entered into an MoU with the Navodaya Vet Society for sterilising street dogs in the Khairatabad Zone. The GHMC with the AWO conducted considerable number of sterilisations of street dogs in Salar Jung Colony of the Mehdipatnam circle.

Dr Vakil added, "In response to the news item published in The Hans India on Monday, dog squad was sent to Salar Jung Colony. They found 13 dogs, three of which were unsterilised. These canines were brought to the GHMC Animal Care Centre for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination. It is pertinent to mention here that, dogs cannot be removed or relocated from an area as per rules. Stability in dog population is achieved when 70 per cent of them is sterilised and man-dog conflict controlled."

The residents have been fed up with garbage and dog menace. They were scared, particularly children, during evening hours. After the issue was resolved the locals appreciated the newspaper's efforts in highlighting a civic issue and getting it resolved by the GHMC.