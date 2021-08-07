Hyderabad: GHMC teams still in search of Anthaiah's body

Hyderabad: Even after four days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff couldn't trace the body of Anthaiah, who died on Tuesday night after entering a manhole to clean it manually at Padmavathi Nagar of LB Nagar. The body of another worker who died in the same incident was traced on Wednesday.

According to the civic body officials, teams are trying to trace the body by deploying manpower of 100, along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF).

As a part of the search operation, teams have been using three boats and drones near Pasumamula Cheruvu, which is just five km from the manhole. They are also searching at near 200 manholes around Padmavathi Nagar.

According to the officials, Upendar Reddy GHMC Zonal Commissioner LB Nagar, along with others, is monitoring the situation of the search operation.