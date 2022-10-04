Hyderabad: GHMC to add a dash of beauty to 114 bustling junctions across city

Hyderabad: Following the increase in number of vehicles plying on city roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is continuing its efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic and has proposed to develop 114 junctions in different parts of the city.

The Corporation is making special efforts to improve the transport system and infrastructure in the city and plans are being prepared to develop necessary junctions, beautify them and develop them for transport system. Among the 114 junctions, 54 will be developed on a priority basis and the remaining ones will be developed gradually. As a part of the junction improvement programme, GHMC will take up junction widening, development of traffic islands, installation of bollards, central medians, dividers and free lefts.

Firstly, 60 junctions are proposed to be developed in the city on war footing. Preparations are being made to construct the proposed junctions with three and four lanes. 10 junctions have been proposed for development in LB Nagar zone, 10 in Charminar, 11 in Khairtabad, 9 in Serilingampally and Kukatpally each, 11 in Secunderabad along with beautification works.

"Junctions are an integral part of the transport network. GHMC is making special efforts to put in place a signal-free transport system by widening the roads and developing junctions," said the officer at GHMC.