Hyderabad: GHMC to launch 25 more mobile vaccination vans





Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched 75 mobile vaccination centres in its limits, which function from 9 am to 4 pm. The vaccination is free for those aged 18 years and above.

In addition to the 100 vaccination centres it set up, the mobile centres were started last Monday to speed up the vaccination process. According to officials, 25 more mobile vans are likely to be added by next week.

The civic body, in coordination with the Health department, pressed into service mobile centres, where the GHMC officials will register a person's details in the Cowin App. The health staff will give the jab.

According to officials, 25 mobile vaccination vans are likely to be added by next week. In circles like Kapra, Hayathnagar, Malakpet, Secunderabad, Charminar, Karwan, Jubilee hills the mobile vaccination centres are administering jabs to beneficiaries. To take a jab, people can directly go to the centre set up by GHMC or their nearest mobile van. They can take ID cards and register on the spot.

Each mobile vaccination can administer 300 jabs a day. Previously the GHMC had launched only 23 mobile vaccination centres, but currently it raised the number to 75. These mobile centres are evoking good public response. Most of them are seen utilising the mobile services in different parts of the city. Most mobile centres are administering only the first dose, while the GHMC vaccination centres are giving the second dose.

To know the nearest mobile vaccination centre in circles, citizens can call GHMC helpline 040-21111111.