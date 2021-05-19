Hyderabad: GHMC to take up stormwater drain works in Karwan

Karwan: To resolve the waterlogging problems in Karwan constituency the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday has sanctioned Rs 1,205 lakh for taking up the drain works across Karwan.

The civic body has planned 11 works of construction of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) stormwater drains consisting of RCC box drains, open drains, and pipelines.

According to the Engineering wing of the GHMC, the works at Nizam Colony and Baktavariguda are in progress and other works would be grounded soon. The works are being taken up in Hakeempet, Nizam Colony, Meral Colony, Quli Qutub Shah Nagar, Virasath Nagar, and Saleh Nagar under Karwan constituency.

Further, the GHMC stated that to avoid water logging in Karwan the works of drains and desilting works are being taken up. The municipal corporation has also listed out the stormwater drains proposed for the area, soon going to be started. The works will be carried out and annual maintenance of all the existing major nala's like Balapur nala, Nadeem Colony nala, Ahmed Colony nala, Langer House, Prashanth Nagar nala, Moghal Ka nala in Karwan will soon be started, GHMC clarified.