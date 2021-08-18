Hyderabad: Girl raped by auto driver

Santoshnagar: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an auto driver on Wednesday morning at an isolated place near Pahadi Shareef.



The victim, working as a lab technician, boarded an auto, as usual, from Santoshnagar, to go to the lab. After travelling some distance, the auto driver allowed a person to board the vehicle. They took her to a secluded place. While the accused committed rape, the another kept a watch, said the police.

The police received a complaint from the victim, narrating her ordeal. Based on it a special team was formed. The CCTV footage of the area from source to destination of the girl's travel is being scanned. The suspect will be nabbed at the earliest, said the police.