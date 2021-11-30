Hyderabad: GITAM to host FDP on AI in Cyber Security

Hyderabad: The Department of CSE, School of Technology of GITAM Deemed to be University, here, is organising a one-week faculty development programme (FDP) on 'Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security' from December 6 to 10. It is sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. Prof M Akkalakshmi, Coordinator, said in a press release on Monday.

The programme provides a premier inter-disciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss recent innovations, trends and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of AI and Cyber Security. The objectives are to recognise important applications of AI in different sectors, machine learning techniques for detection and prevention of security attacks and deep learning methods for fraud detection. Eminent faculty from premier institutions and industry professionals will deliver lectures during the programme.

No registration fee will be charged from the participants. For registration browse https://atalacademy.aicte-india.org or contact Dr Riyazuddin, co-coordinator, rymd@gitam.edu.