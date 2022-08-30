Hyderabad: Global University Fair held at St Andrews High School

Hyderabad: A Global University Fair, the first of its kind, was hosted on the campus of St Andrews High School at Bowenpally on August 26. Over 35 universities from India, UK, the USA, Canada and Australia participated in this prestigious event. Over 900 students from both the St Andrews Bowenpally and Keesara campuses attended the fair with their parents.

The students and parents visited the representatives of each university and got a better understanding of the requirements to get into elite institutions.

The fair was an effective initiative, providing students with a plethora of undergraduate courses and career options they can pursue after Class 12 both in India and overseas.