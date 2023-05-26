Live
Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 42L seized at Shamshabad Airport
In a significant operation, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs conducted inspections at Shamshabad Airport and successfully confiscated 685 grams of gold with an estimated value of Rs 42,78,768 on Thursday.
RANGAREDDY: In a significant operation, officials from the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs conducted inspections at Shamshabad Airport and successfully confiscated 685 grams of gold with an estimated value of Rs 42,78,768 on Thursday.
The gold was seized from an individual hailing from Madhya Pradesh, who arrived in Hyderabad on Muscat flight WY-231.
According to the sources, the vigilant customs officers managed to intercept the gold, which had been cleverly disguised by converting it into gold paste. The contraband was skillfully concealed at the washroom's gate area of the airport, where the officials discovered and confiscated it.
Further investigations are underway to determine the origin and intended destination of the seized gold.