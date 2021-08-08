Hyderabad : Government asked to pay heed to weavers

Hyderabad : On the occasion of National Handloom Day, the BJP National Co In-charge for Tamil Nadu state and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, along with party leaders, visited Yadadri district and visited the houses of handloom weavers.

After interacting with one of the weavers, Vemula Satyam, at KK Nagar, Pochampally, Ponguleti greeted and purchased their products to show support to the 'vocal for local' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sake of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

He appealed to the State government to solve the problems of handloom weavers and develop Bhudan Pochampally as a tourist and cultural centre.

BJP leaders Ennam Shiva Kumar, Nomula Ganesh, Chikkam Krishna, S Ranga Reddy, K Narasimha, Chokka Reddy, R Satyanarayana, T Ramesh along with Ponguleti participated in the programme.