Hyderabad: Government school teachers stage dharna once again

Hyderabad: Once again the government school teachers staged a dharna on Monday at the Directorate of School Education.

The protesters alleged that the State government should immediately amend the Government Order (GO) 317 on transfer of employees. They charged that the police denied permission for the dharna. The police arrested 350 teachers who came to protest against blocking of 13 districts for spouse transfers.

The teachers alleged that the State turned a blind eye to all problems faced by teachers because of the GO. They wanted the government to resolve all appeals on local cadres, seniority, spouse transfers, among others, of teachers. Said M Ravindar, State general secretary, TPTF, about 1,800 spouse candidates have lost chances in their local districts following blocking of the districts. The affected teachers are travelling almost 150- 300 km a day to attend duties.

"In all about 90 per cent teachers are women; they take household responsibility also. We demand the government to solve their issues as soon as possible amicably or to create supernumerary posts for temporary relief before adequate vacancies are available".