Hyderabad: Government to intensify Covid booster campaign on a war-footing

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing Covid positive cases in the State, the government has decided to intensify the administration of booster doses for the citizens on a war- footing.

Health Minister T Harish Rao held a video conference with the DMHOs from the CRHRD institute on Thursday. He appreciated doctors, ASHA workers, staff nurses and other staff for their coordinated work during floods.

Rao suggested to them to work with more dedication and provide quality health care to the poor. The minister asked officials to have special focus on the booster dose. Asserting that booster dose was essential for all, he directed officials to take up this on a war- footing basis. Rao wanted them to have special focus on highly dense populated places like Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

The minister wanted them to take the help of MPs and MLAs to speed up the vaccination programme and create awareness among people for taking jabs. He asked officials to undertake reviews in districts for two-three days in a week. Rao asked Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao to speed up vaccination during the next ten days.

The government has so far identified 2,77,67,000 people as eligible. It so far provided booster doses to 12,87,411 persons.

The minister said the government has taken all steps to provide booster doses to people. It has a stock of 20 lakh booster doses; they were made available in Primary Health Care centres. The DMHOs have been asked to take up vaccination drives in all junior, degree, engineering colleges and universities. The Health department authorities would hold vaccination camps in colonies if there are more than 100 persons. Colony representatives can call 040-24651119 for getting a vaccination camp. Rao wanted officials to increase the RT-PCR tests across the State.