Hyderabad: Government to take up Chanchalguda jr college development works soon

Hyderabad: After years of neglect, the government has decided to take up development works at the Government Junior college, Chanchalguda. It had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the works, including construction of a separate building for the degree college.

The college staff say there was an utmost need for the government to repair the building, especially the roof, as chunks from the roof and walls continue to fall. The college building needs the government's attention.

However, despite being one of the oldest colleges in the city, it is grossly neglected by authorities. The students and the staff claim that due to lack of maintenance its condition has turned bad. The situation has remained the same for the past several years, say the staff.

Recently, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Omar Jaleel, along with Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, inspected the college campus.

According to the MLA, the college needs lots of repairs as most of the structure is in a dilapidated condition; it was established in 1969. "Following repeated representations to the government and the Education department, the development and renovation works would be taken up, as the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore. Soon the development works will start."

He said construction of the new degree college building has been approved. The construction of an extra classroom, along with infrastructure for the Chanchalguda school located on the campus, would also be taken up. "As of now, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned. For further development and infrastructure for the campus, the party would be seeking a bigger amount," he added.

Omer Jaleel said a master plan for developing the integrated Chanchalguda college campus has been proposed. It includes the school, junior college, degree college and also vocational college. It was proposed by the area MLA. "After estimation, all departments would be working on it; work would be taken up," he added.