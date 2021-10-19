Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted people of the State on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday.

In a message, she said, 'I extend my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid

Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. "The teachings of compassion, tolerance, unity, harmony and universal brotherhood may continue to inspire us all in working for the well-being of all. May there be peace and prosperity all around.

The Governor stated that the most venerable Prophet's mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellowmen with faith, trust, care, kindness and compassion.

On this occasion, let us all resolve to promote unity, harmony, peace, universal brotherhood and prosperity in society. I wish all of you to celebrate the Milad-un-Nabi in its true spirit, in a safe manner by adhering to the Covid preventive norms".