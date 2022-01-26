Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurls National Flag at Raj Bhavan

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday unfurled National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad marking the 73rd Republic Day. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other officials were present.



It is known that the Republic Day celebrations have been moved from Public Gardens to Raj Bhavan in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, governor Tamilisai extended wishes to the public and frontline warriors. She said that the spirit of Republic Day should be taken to the people. "I pay tribute to the constitution builders. Our constitution is the best in the world. I also pay tributes to the philosopers who made the best constitution," she said.





Tamilisai further added that the country is at the forefront in the world in vaccination. "Soon, the it would complete administration of 200 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses," the governor said.



She also expressed happiness on Hyderabad emerging as a medical hub. "The Telangana state is also at the forefront in education system and has grown into the Rice Bowl of India," she added. Tamilisai also accorded special thanks to the farmers for leading the state in the country.