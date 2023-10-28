Hyderabad: Govt school students in city receiving nutritious supplements once a week

Hyderabad: Providing healthy and nutritious supplements to government school students in the form of ragi java seems to be implemented partially in a few government schools in the city, as per the schedule, schools should receive it thrice a week.

Similarly, the breakfast scheme lacks clarity on when it will be implemented in all the government schools, the teachers pointed out.

According to the government teachers, the Education Department claims that they are supplying ragi java to all the schools, as per the chart, and it should be served thrice a week.

The supply of ragi java started at the beginning of the academic year but during the initial stage schools used to receive it as per the chart but for the past three months most of the government schools in the city have not received it and also the quality of it is very low. Meanwhile, on October 6 the CM breakfast scheme was started in one school in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies out of that this scheme has been implemented in 15 government schools in the city but it was supposed to be implemented after the Dasara holidays.

“Providing nutritious supplements to government school students seems to be a failed project after it was introduced in June. We have only received ragi packages four times, and we are not sure why we have not received any since,” said a teacher of Government High School, Kachiguda.

“The State government has been providing ragi java in the schools for more than five months, but we have yet to receive a single packet, despite earlier assurances that the school would receive accurate packets, so we are forced to provide once a week,” said Suresh, a teacher, Government High School, Himayat Nagar.

“Firstly the mid-day meal or ragi java that is being served to the government students is very low in quality. As always the State government claims that they are providing healthy and nutritious supplements to government school students in the form of ragi java but the ground reality is that many schools in the city are not receiving sufficient amounts of packets. Along with this, the CM breakfast initiative was recently adopted in a few government schools in Hyderabad.

It was intended to be implemented in all schools on October 26 but was cancelled at the last minute, according to sources,” said the headmaster of the Government High School, Secunderabad.

On the condition of anonymity, a member of Manna Trust (NGO), said, “Due to the shortage of stocks we could not provide to schools, now that the issue has been solved every school will soon receive it on a daily basis”.