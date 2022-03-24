Hyderabad: Govt schools have no nooks of knowledge

Hyderabad: Books are basic necessities in a student's life, but almost all government schools in the city don't have separate library rooms. Recently, the Education department launched 'READ' (Read, Enjoy and Develop) programme, but did not supply enough books.

According to government school teachers, a few schools have a reading corner within classrooms, but it does not have adequate and proper books. There are no proper facilities for storing books. In absence of a proper room for a library, students are forced to study in their classrooms. Said Sharada, headmistress, Government Girls High School, Masab Tank,"for developing reading culture among students, the department introduced the programme. It is a 100-day programme; but has not been fruitfully used, as there are insufficient books.

A few NGOs have supplied books but they are not sufficient. We have given many representations to the department to provide books, but all fell on deaf ears. It will be better if the government provides sufficient books."

According to Syam sunder, headmaster, Government High School, Borabanda,"in our school we don't have a separate library room.But to promote reading habit and to lift their spirit by instilling higher values in students we are providing books in classroom itself. There are around 300 books but due to lack of proper space, we are forced to keep them in a corner of classroom. The department has to supply sufficient books; but it is telling us to collect books from donors and NGOs. It will be better if the government constructs a separate library room."

Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF), said "the department is not showing interest in developing libraries in government schools. Under the Samagra Shiksha Programme Rs 50,000 has been allotted, but not been utilised properly. The government should provide libraries in all schools. The department issued instructions to conduct READ programme in all schools; but if it is to be continued regularly libraries should be provided sufficient books."