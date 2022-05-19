Hyderabad: Govt teachers up the ante over promotions, transfers

Hyderabad: Demanding promotions and transfers which have been pending for years, the Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) organised a protest in front of the Hyderabad collectorate on Wednesday. Its representatives participated in silent protests across 33 districts of Telangana.

Protestors accused the State Education department of not promoting teachers since the State formation in 2014 in spite of many vacancies and many retiring without even a single promotion.

The teachers want the department to solve problems relating to GO 317, including spouse and mutual transfers. They opposed the decision of collecting two percent of their salaries for medical care. They asked the government to hold discussions the decision to collect amounts from their salaries.

Shyamsundar, a government teacher and one among the protestors, said, "A month ago at a meeting with an MLC and officials of Education departments, they assured us that the problem of promotion and mutual transfers would be resolved soon. It's been a month now, and even though we have approached the government our pleas fell on deaf ears. Across the State nearly 5,000 primary headmaster's posts should be sanctioned, but no step has been taken yet. If the process of transfers and promotions is not taken up immediately, we have planned a massive protest on May 31 at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.