Hyderabad: Grand Ganesha awards on Sept 30

Hyderabad: More than 50 gated communities have registered with ‘Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4’, which will be presented on September 30, 2023.

Lions Clubs International along with the Department of Language & Culture (Govt of Telangana) is presenting this year’s ‘Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4’. Powered by The Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police, it is an initiative by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva.

The Grand Ganesha Committee met the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand and ADGP – CID Mahesh Bhagwat and discussed the concept of cultural oneness and sustainable initiatives across the Gated Communities and Societies at large.

Lion Dr Saurabh Sureka, Awards Convenor said the concept is curated to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing Cosmopolitan City like Hyderabad, while maintaining the Traditions and going back to basics of Sustainability. The Team also met MamidiHarikrishna, Director, Department of Language & Culture.