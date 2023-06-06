Hyderabad: Grand ‘Telangana Sahitya Dinotsavam’ on June 11

Hyderabad: As part of the State decennial celebrations, the Telangana Sahitya Academy will organise ‘Telangana Sahitya Dinotsavam’ on a grand scale on June 11. This was announced by the academy chairman Juluri Gowri Shankar, who said the government has special regard for the poets and writers who have played historical roles in the statehood agitation. He recalled that the government was felicitating poets and writers after the State formation. There would be kavisammelans on June 11 when poets from across the State will be participating to showcase the progress made by Telangana.

Gowri Shankar said the State has achieved several milestones and became a financial power under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said the collectors will organisekavisammelans in all districts. As part of the decennial celebrations, the academy will be coming up with a special report. He called upon poets to write about the State’s development in poems. Awards will be presented to poets presenting their works in the kavisammelans. The first prize will be Rs 1,00,116; second Rs 75,116; third Rs 60,116; fourth Rs 50,116 and fifth Rs 30,116.