Hyderabad: Green Metro Luxury AC buses to come on roads tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to launch a new fleet of air-conditioned electric metro luxury buses starting on December 15. The corporation will also start its new services with eight ‘Green Metro Luxury’ buses on the Secunderabad-Patancheru route.

Taking to social media, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, announced the route and posted, “Good news for travelers! Electric Metro introduced AC buses on the Secunderabad-Patancheru route. These buses will start from Friday. An AC metro bus will be available every 24 minutes on this route. These buses with route number 219 will reach Patancheru via Paradise, Boinpally, Balanagar, and Kukatpally. Then, it will return to Secunderabad by the same route. TSRTC urges all those traveling on this route to make use of this facility,” Sajjanar said in a post on X.

The corporation said in September that it would soon run a total of 50 ‘Green Metro Luxury’ fully air-conditioned electric buses on the roads of Hyderabad.

According to TSRTC, the 12-meter-long green luxury AC buses are available with state-of-the-art facilities. All facilities are provided in these buses for better quality service to the passengers. These buses have a capacity of 35 seats and are equipped with mobile charging facilities and reading lamps. For the safety of the passengers, there is a panic button available at every seat, along with a vehicle tracking system that will be connected to the TSRTC control room.