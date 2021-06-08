Hyderabad: Growing crime in Old City keeps cops on tenter hooks

Hyderabad: The growing number of rowdy-sheeters and revenge murders is on the rise in the Old City. It's a cause for concern to the police as on a single day two "revenge murders" took place in parts of old Hyderabad. On the other hand Critics feel that reason for increasing crime by rowdy-sheeters is the police dealing with a soft glove approach towards them.

Md. Ibrahim of Chanchalguda, said:"The most worrisome factor about the growing crime in the Old City is that mostly youngsters aged between 18 & 30 are involved in offences. Youth have rowdy-sheeters as rolemodels. The rowdy elements maintain a clout in society. In various pockets of the Old City it is not a crime to go to jail. These conditions are linked to economic and social background of citizens. In fact, it has become a fashion for many youngsters to go to prison because they want to maintain a fear in society."

Amjadullah Khan, MBT leader, stated that "the recent rise of criminal activities can be clearly attributed to the police because they are not being tough with criminals. Rather, criminals believe that if they can murder anyone, then they can surrender to police without even getting a blow to the face. If the police department really wants to curb crime in Old City, they should deal with rowdy-sheeters with an iron fist. Make them face the wrath of the police. Then only the number of crimes will be reduced in Old City."

An officer from the South Zone, on condition of anonymity, remarked: "The growing number of revenge crimes are on the rise in Old City. They can be controlled only if there is awareness in society. In order to bring the awareness the police, NGOs and political leaders should conduct camps and educate residents about not indulging in criminal activities. It is also correct that the police should act tough against rowdy elements, as counseling and leaving them isn't working for now."

On Sunday, a murder/an attempted slaying took place in part of Old City. The first was reported from Falaknuma when an auto driver was killed on a moving bike. In the night a gang of six-seven boys attempted to kill a youngster, Adnan. He was shifted to a nearby hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.