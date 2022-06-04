Hyderabad: Gurjari Hastakala Haat sees huge footfall

Hyderabad: The second day of Gurjari Hastakala Haat organised by Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C) witnessed huge crowd on Friday at Shilparamam.

Visitors were mesmerised by the Gujarati dancers performing Raas Garbha and by the items displayed at the stalls including dress materials, patola saris, decorative items made of mirrors, brass products, horse toys and Kachchi Godi, Puppet Show. Senior officer, Shilparamam said, as part of the cultural activities Kuchipudi dance performance by Sandhya Karthik's student and traditional Raas Garbha, Maniyaro Garbha, freestyle Garbha dance performed by the Gujarati dancers entertained the visitors.

Dashavatara Shabdam, Jatiswaram, Krishna Shabdam, Hanuman Chalisa, Tandava Nritya Kari, Brahmanjali, Jayamu Jayamu, Garudadhvani Thillana, Shankara Srigiri, Deva Devam Bhajayam, Hindola Thillana was also performed.