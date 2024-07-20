Hyderabad: Hackathon on mineral exploration, roadshow on critical minerals in city today

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate a ‘Mineral Exploration Hackathon’ and ‘Critical Minerals roadshow’ at Begumpet in the city on Saturday.

The hackathon and roadshow will be held under the auspices of the Central department of Mines. It showcases the department's aim of achieving further development in the mining sector by adopting a creative approach to utilising mineral resources and adopting international best practices.

The programme will explain innovation in mineral exploration techniques, increasing awareness of mining based on available geophysical data, and the use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in the mining sector.

During the event, the Union Minister will launch the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) portal. It provides complete information about DMFs across the country, and the details are made available on this website.

Kishan Reddy also announced the names of the preferred bidders in the two phases of the second and third e-auction for critical minerals held on February 29 this year.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Telangana state officials, Central government mines department officials, mining enthusiasts and industrialists will be participating in the programme.