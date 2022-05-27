Hyderabad: Hailstorms, rains lash parts of city

Hyderabad: Multiple areas of the city on Thursday afternoon recorded hailstones and spells of showers which the people welcomed as a reprieve from the sweltering summer.

Due to gusty winds and rains, three cars were damaged on Nampally main road after a shed flying from an under-construction building came and fell on the cars.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) many parts of the city received heavy rains. Shaikpet recorded the highest rainfall with 12.8 mm followed by Golconda (11 mm), Gachibowli (10.3 mm), and AS Rao Nagar (10 mm), Himayathnagar (5.8 mm), Uppal (5.3 mm), Saidabad (4.5 mm), Bandlaguda (3.3 mm), Kanchanbagh (2.3 mm) and Malkajgiri was (2.0 mm).

According to the GHMC Standing Committee Member and Shaikpet Corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin heavy water logging was caused in Shaikpet and it took hours for the GHMC teams to clear the water logging in various colonies of Shaikpet.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is going to witness generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall, recording maximum temperatures around 39 degrees celsius during the next two days.