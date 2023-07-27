Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Just In
CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
Udupi washroom video incident
Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
Hyderabad: Hanging flower pots adorn roads leading to Secretariat
As a part of beautifying the city landscape, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing hanging flower pots along the road leading to the state of art BR Ambedkar Secretariat.
Hyderabad: As a part of beautifying the city landscape, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing hanging flower pots along the road leading to the state of art BR Ambedkar Secretariat.On Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted photos of the newly installed plants. He said the idea stemmed from European cities that are mainly adorned by flower pots. Currently, the hanging flower pots are being installed from Tank Bund, Indira Gandhi X Roads, PVNR Statue Circle to the BR Ambedkar Secretariat stretch. “Hanging flower pots are being installed on Tank Bund and the road from Indira Gandhi, PVNR statue circle to BR Ambedkar Secretariat stretch– we’re inspired by what’s already existing in most European cities,” he tweeted.