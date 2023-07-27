Hyderabad: Hanging flower pots adorn roads leading to Secretariat

Hyderabad: As a part of beautifying the city landscape, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing hanging flower pots along the road leading to the state of art BR Ambedkar Secretariat.On Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted photos of the newly installed plants. He said the idea stemmed from European cities that are mainly adorned by flower pots. Currently, the hanging flower pots are being installed from Tank Bund, Indira Gandhi X Roads, PVNR Statue Circle to the BR Ambedkar Secretariat stretch. “Hanging flower pots are being installed on Tank Bund and the road from Indira Gandhi, PVNR statue circle to BR Ambedkar Secretariat stretch– we’re inspired by what’s already existing in most European cities,” he tweeted.