Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Janmashtami in a grand manner

Hyderabad: The Krishnashtami festival at Hare Krishna Golden Temple at Banjara Hills was celebrated with gaiety on Monday, as the Lord gave darshan to devotees in two different forms as Radha Govinda and Laddu Gopal/Makhan Krishna. Everyone was given an opportunity to perform Unjala/Jhulan Seva to Makhan Krishna.

Scores of devotees across the city visited the shrine and received the Lord's blessings. The Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad (HKM-H) organised Krishnashtami celebrations, which began with 'Shodashopachara Seva' at 4:30 am. Lord Radha Govinda was adorned with select flowers, new vastras, specially crafted jewellery. A grand 'Shringara Arati' was performed. 'Darshan' to devotees started at 8 am. The Jhulan or Unjala seva to Makhan Krishna began at 8:30 am.

All visitors got an opportunity to do the most auspicious Jhulan seva. Unique 56 specially made food preparations traditionally called 'Chappan Bhog' were offered. A beautiful Raja Bhoga arati followed with bhajans and kirtans. The most auspicious 'Vishesha Sandhya Maha Abhishekam' began at 7 pm amid chanting of vedic mantras and soul stirring melodious Harinam sankirtan by devotees.

Radha Govinda was offered devotion panchamrita (milk, curd, honey), panchagavya (five auspicious items from cow), varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders, chosen varieties of flowers, special 'aushadhis', navaratnas. The highlight of the 'abhishekam 'was a ceremonial bath with the holy waters collected by devotees from the seven rivers across the country.

The 'Sandhya Abhishekam' concluded with an inspirational talk by His Grace Sri Satya Guara Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, the president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, on the importance of the divine appearance of Lord Krishna in this world and the Janmashtami celebrations. This was followed by a grand 'Sandhya Maha Arati'. All devotees were given an opportunity to do 'Jhulan seva' to the Lord amid melodious bhajans and kirtans and traditional dance by devotees during the Sankirtana. The devotees were served sumptuous 'prasadam'.

The HKM-H authorities said on Tuesday, Sri Nandotsavam will be performed and 'Unjala/Jhulan Seva to Lord Krishna will be grandly held.