Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement launches a short film on Aikya Vidya programme

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hare Krishna Movement launched a short film of the Hare Krishna Movement’s Aikya Vidya programme.

According to the officials, the programme, affiliated with the Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, serves as a beacon of hope for students from classes 1 to 10, particularly in rural areas. This non-profit initiative is dedicated to providing free after-school tuition to empower children in rural communities. This short film is directed by an upcoming director, Sai Girish Krishna.

Shriman Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, president of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad and regional president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated, “Through the Aikya Vidya programme, we are not only providing free tuition to the poor children in the villages through female tutors but also teaching our Indian culture and values based on the Bhagavad Gita.

Shriman Sahadeva Saka Dasa, who runs the Aikya Vidya programme, said that under this programme, Indian values, yoga, life skills, dinner, and tuition are provided to poor children free of cost. This programme was started in Sangareddy with three centres in 2021 and is now providing services to 1600 poor children through 70 centres in five zones, including Ahobilam, Bhadrachalam, Antarvedi, and Hyderabad. Shekhar Ganganamoni, director of the upcoming movie Sarkaru Naukari, said that Bhagavad Gita has shaped his personality since childhood and was glad to know that the same values are being inculcated in the poor children along with free tuition.