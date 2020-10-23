Hyderabad: Harinagar cries for basic amenities

Hyderabad: Residents of Harinagar of Ramnagar under Musheerabad division have been facing problems for a long time, on a day-to-day basis. The promises made during the last Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections remained unfulfilled even after five years, they say.

Mohammad Javeed of Samosa Galli of Harinagar, pointed out, "Every rainy season the residents here are forced to wade through four to five feet of inundated water. The rainwater from upper areas gushes down into this low-lying area. As the desilting works are not carried out periodically, the water stagnates the entire locality causing sleepless nights to the residents."

Further, criticising the officials and elected members, he said, "Several complaints highlighting a series of problems faced by the residents were lodged but all in vain. Even the local corporator has not taken up any development works to improve the basic amenities for the nearly 10,000 residents of the area."

Mobin, another resident, said that on many occasions the basti people themselves carried out small repairs at the choking points of the drains. The damaged roads are another issue faced by the locals here.

"The constant waterlogging has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes posing a risk of rise in vector-borne diseases. We are particularly worried about children as they are more vulnerable. The sanitation workers have neglected the area in conducting fogging, fumigation, and anti-larval activities," says Asif, a local.

Explaining how the GHMC responds, Sayyed Safdar pointed at a manhole. The cover of the manhole was damaged 15 days ago. The GHMC's Musheerabad Circle-15 staff has put up a 'work in progress' sign at the spot. They have also brought a new cover to replace the damaged one. But the material is just lying there as no one turned up to complete the work for the last two weeks, he added.