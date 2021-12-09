Hyderabad: Harish launches100-bed facility at Kondapur hospital

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 100-bed facility at Kondapur district hospital in Serilingampally. As a part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, an initiative by Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) the facility was launched on the third floor of the hospital.

Rao, along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, declared open the facility.

He said the facility is expected to provide an important role during a possible third wave of Covid. A dialysis set-up will also be opened soon at the hospital for the benefit of patients with kidney ailments.

He said a total of 1,300 beds were added in various government hospitals during the first and second wave of Covid under CSR initiatives. "The government is in the process of adding 900 ICU beds in all government hospitals across the State at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Rao asked the GHMC corporators to ensure that everyone in their areas is vaccinated. He advised them to visit houses to know details of the first and second dose. He shared that 3.96 lakh vaccine doses have been provided in the State; in a day 3.5-4 lakh people are being given the jabs.