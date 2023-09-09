Hyderabad: Have fans in India and a great experience: John Cena

The WWE champion John Cena has expressed his excitement about participating in the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, mentioning that he has special fans in the country and it will be a great experience after all these years. Indian fighters Veer Mahan, Sanga, and Jinder Mahal, who are taking part in the competition, have enjoyed their time in Hyderabad once again.

Cena also expressed his pleasure over visiting Charminar and tasting famous biryani there. Lady fighter Natalya described the experience as a "great feeling" to be loved by Indian fans and noted that the competitive spirit deeply rooted in the country.

It has been a proud moment for Hyderabad to host the WWE Superstar Spectacle and showcase its prestige at the international level. The event took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, providing fans with an exciting wrestling experience. The arrival of thirteen-time world champion John Cena has added to the excitement, leaving fans thrilled and overjoyed. It is the second time such an event has taken place in the country and the first time in the city, generating a significant buzz among wrestling enthusiasts.