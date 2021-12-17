Hyderabad: Health, education very vital for tribal uplift

Hyderabad: GovernorDr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for a special focus on the health and education of people belonging to primitive tribal groups. She stated that it was important to carry out sustained efforts to ensure improvement in nutritional status and also education among the primitive tribal groups' people.

The Governor was reviewing the progress of the nutritional intervention initiative taken up to improve the nutritional status of primitive tribal people in the select tribal habitations of three districts - Adilabad, Nagarkurnool and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts - at Raj Bhavan, here.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also emphasised the promotion of hygiene to ensure better health. "We have launched different initiatives with an objective to ensure their (tribals) all-round development, but I would emphasise on the time-bound action plan and implementation to get some tangible results," she added.

Highlighting the need to improve the tribal peoples' livelihoods and ensure their economic prosperity, the Governor asked the agricultural, veterinary and horticultural universities in the State to train them in sustainable agricultural practices, animal husbandry, dairy farming and vegetable cultivation. Reviewing the nutritional intervention initiative's progress with the functionaries of the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Nutrition, ESIC Medical College and KNR University of Health Sciences, the agricultural, horticultural and veterinary universities and the Centre for Learning and Practicing Law, she called for concerted efforts. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and other senior officials were present.