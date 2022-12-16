Hyderabad: Heaps of trash greets students at Jangammet High School

Hyderabad: Besides residential colonies in the Old City, where heaps of garbage is a regular scene, there is garbage seen piled up even in front of school gates posing a threat to the health of the students. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is just showing the 'Sab Chalta Hai' attitude and not taking any steps to ensure sanitation in and around school premises.



One of the school where students have to pass in and out of the school by walking in heaps of garbage right is a High School in Jahanuma under Jangammet division under Chandrayangutta constituency. Students are forced to breathe poisonous smell due to the sewage overflow from bathrooms and the manhole inside the premises.

A narrow passage between the office of ACP Falaknuma on the right-hand side and Rythu Market on the left is the only passage to enter the school premises that further leads to a densely populated colony called Moti Galli.The school accommodates separate Higher and Primary sections for the students of both Telugu and Urdu Medium. Apart from a Telugu and Urdu Medium High School in a separate quarter, the building also accommodates a Primary School Kalvagadda and a Girls Primary School Jangammet that together has a strength of over thousand students.

Apart from the traders of the Rythu market-who are said to have been throwing the discarded veggies right in front of the school gate on daily basis, the local people too are using this place as dump yard resulting to the piling up of filth at a very site of the gate thereby turning the entry point of the school into an unwholesome spot besides producing an unbearable stinking smell.

Students have to pass over the piled-up garbage to enter the school every day while the sewage overflowing from the manhole inside the premises keeps on flowing.

Standing just beside the school is the ACP office Falaknuma which is also not taking any steps to address the pathetic and stinking issue despite the fact that it causes a threat to the life of the students especially during the winter season.

The school authorities, on the other hand, are washing their hands from the issue simply by saying that they have made several representations to GHMC, the local Corporator and the MRO regarding the unhygienic condition both inside and outside the school but to no-avail.

Heaps of trash outside the premises greets the students almost everyday while they have to put up with the stink inside the school due to lack of proper sanitary measures. No concrete steps have been taken neither by the GHMC nor the local Corporator to resolve the issue permanently," informed a teacher.

"An obsolete electric pole, standing in front of the school gate too poses a threat to the life of the students as it is almost worn out from the bottom and may fall with a slightest blow of the wind anytime," said another teacher.