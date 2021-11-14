Hyderabad: Heated discussion on Huzurabad loss at AICC meet

Hyderabad: A humiliating loss in Huzurabad by-election battle uncovered internal fighting among the Congress leaders in front of AICC leaders in Delhi on Saturday. To discuss the party's loss in Huzurabad, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal convened a meeting with State leaders.

It is learnt that KC Venugopal sought to know the reasons for the poor performance in the by-election on par with the results of the election held to the constituency in 2018. Sources in the party disclosed to The Hans India that State Congress leaders were critical of each other and blamed the delay in selecting the party candidate even after Koushik Reddy, Congress contestant in the 2018 election, left the party four months ago.

It is learnt that a leader from Karimnagar alleged that a few leaders within the party were cooperating with the TRS in the State and were encouraging others to leave Congress and join the ruling party. He also sought the AICC leaders to review the loss of the Congress in Dubbaka, Nagarjuna Sagar, GHMC and Huzurabad.

Telangana PCC Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leaders Shabbir Ali, Ponnam Prabhakar, V Hanumantha Rao and others were among those attended the meeting.