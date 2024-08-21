Hyderabad: Heavy inflows into Hussain Sagar puts officials on toes

Hyderabad: Due to heavy inflows, water levels in Hussain Sagar have reached critical levels, leading to the release of water through the lake's sluice gates on Tuesday.

As of the latest measurement (8:10 pm), the water level at Hussain Sagar has exceeded the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL), which is +513.65 metres. Authorities who have been monitoring the water levels have released 1,600 cusecs downstream. GHMC officials have also alerted the people downstream of the lake.

Moreover, several water bodies in the Hyderabad limits, such as Hasmathpet, Saroornagar, and Ramannakunta Lakes, are also on the verge of breach, and the two reservoirs in the city, including Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, have reached their brim. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have deployed special technical teams to monitor the water levels and to look after the safety of the tanks and lakes during the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy held a review meeting and advised officials to conduct regular field visits, with special attention to waterlogged areas, and to perform water quality tests in flooded regions. Barricades should be properly set up in work areas, and measures will be taken to address sewage overflows. In areas where residents are receiving contaminated water, water tankers will be dispatched to supply clean water.

HMWSSB officials have appealed not to open manholes under any circumstances. In case of any problems, locals can contact the water board customer care centre at 155313. In the wake of the meteorological department saying that there is a chance of rain for two more days, the vacations of the water board employees and staff have been cancelled.

Statement of dissatisfaction from the locals

Residents around Hussain Sagar, including Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, and Bholakpur, have expressed their frustration, stating that every time there's a heavy downpour, their lanes are flooded with rainwater. They say this recurring issue remains unresolved, and the only permanent solution is to install storm drains in the low-lying areas.

Pranav, a resident of Ashok Nagar, said, “We are vexed by requesting concerned officials every time to provide a permanent solution for the overflow of water in our colonies. Whenever it rains, the sluice gates of Hussain Sagar are open and water enters our home, but till date no permanent solution has been provided.” "Even a small amount of rain is enough to cause flooding in our area, and with every downpour, we are forced to spend sleepless nights. Our neighbourhood is in a low-lying area and was severely affected by the 2020 floods, with water entering homes up to five to six feet," said Sunil, a resident of Kavadiguda.