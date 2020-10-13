Hyderabad: Heavy rain continues to lash city

Hyderabad: Starting with a drizzle on Sunday evening, the rains picked pace in the night and intensified from 8.30 am till 7 pm on Monday. Rajiv Nagar in Uppal has recorded a very heavy rainfall of 59.5 mm, followed by Hafeezpet in Serilingampally (56 mm), Musheerabad in Hyderabad (53 mm), Lingampally (50mm). The lowest rainfall was recorded at Bandlaguda (3 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society. Interestingly, Bandlaguda (Chandrayangutta) which recorded 91 mm rainfall on last Friday has observed the least rainfall on Sunday at 3 mm. Tirumalgiri recorded 47 mm, Begumpet 41.5 mm, Kukatpally 47 mm, Moosapet 47 mm and Jubilee Hills 23 mm. As per IMD predictions, there is a probability of very heavy rainfall from October 13 to 15. Expected rainfall according to some models is around 90mm-160mm. GHMC also predicts deluge like situation and claims it as very serious as there is possibility of inundations and flooding issues.



The Met department has issued a weather warning that heavy rain is very likely to occur over the state for the next 72 hours. Low-lying areas of LB Nagar were flooded in the rain lash on Monday. The weather forecast by Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, said the rains or thunderstorms would occur towards evening or night across the city in the next three days.

In this light, all officers were requested to alert and prepare field teams and brief them accordingly. Also, the designated relief centres and evacuation points such as schools, community halls etc which are present in red alert areas may be readied to attend to any eventuality. All officers are prepared for any situation that may arise in any area by keeping teams and personnel alert for the next 72 hours.

Motorists have a tough time People returning from office were caught in traffic jams at Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Begumpet, Dilshuknagar, Ameerpet and several other places in the city. In some areas, two-wheelers were stuck in knee deep water forcing motorists to halt for a while till water receded.

Areas that saw maximum rainfall

Location Circle Rainfall (mm) Rajiv Nagar, Kapra Circle 1 60.5 Hafeezpet Circle 21 58.0 Osmania university Circle 4 54.8 Lingampally Circle 20 50.5 KPHB Circle 23 49.3 Tirumalgiri Circle 27 48.3 Chandhanagar Circle 21 46.8 Malkajgiri Circle 29 30.5 Kukatpally Circle 24 29.5 Bandlaguda Circle 8 3.5



