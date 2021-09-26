Hyderabad: Heavy rain forecast for next 3 days

Hyderabad: Telangana will witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next three days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange warning to 13 districts and predicted heavy rains.

According to the IMD officials, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Urban, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Sunday.

A deep depression was lying over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, the IMD officials said, "It was expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by Sunday evening". Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers will occur at many places. Some isolated places will receive heavy rain. Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places would occur and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places for the next two days.



The State Government instructed the district authorities to make necessary arrangements to shift people living in the low-lying areas to safer places and monitor the flood situation in all rivers, canals and the irrigation projects. It has advised people not to move out of the house unless it was absolutely necessary.