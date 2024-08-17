Hyderabad: Heavy rains hit parts of city, throw traffic out of gear

Hyderabad: The city experienced heavy rainfall on the second consecutive day on Friday leading to waterlogging and overflowing drains and traffic chaos in several areas across the city.

Following the rains, slow traffic movement was observed in various areas in the city. The traffic at Lakdikapul, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Ameerpet, Khairtabad towards Pujjagutta was also slowed down. Areas like LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Jubilee Hills, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Hitech City, Gachibowli, Khajaguda and surrounding areas worsened, and similar traffic snarls were observed in the IT corridor.

Moreover, the rains have created havoc in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Chintal, Tarnaka, and the roads were flooded with rainwater, and drainage overflows doubled the trouble. The bikes and cars in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and surroundings were submerged, and motorists were facing inconvenience.

According to data by Telangana Planning and Development Society (TGDPS), by 7 pm, Patancheru recorded a significant 61.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Quthbullapur at 45.8 mm, and Golconda at 42.8 mm.

Earlier, following heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad had forecasted light to moderate rain and thundershowers with occasional intense spells for Friday and Saturday.

In addition to light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, the weather department forecasts that all zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to experience a cloudy sky for the next five days.

The GHMC DRF teams were clearing the water stagnated on roads and the traffic police was controlling the traffic for the free flow.

Meanwhile, cautioning potential adverse weather conditions, officials have urged residents to remain vigilant. GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams worked to clear water stagnation in various parts of the city. The DRF team also requested the commuters to dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF for any rain-related issues and assistance.