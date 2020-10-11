Hyderabad: Hindu graveyard in for makeover

Hyderabad: The GHMC Secunderabad Zone has unveiled the plans to develop the Begumpet Hindu crematorium into a model one to provide a decent burying place for the locals in that area.



Shivanand Rupula, Executive Engineer, Secunderabad Zone, said, " The major intention to modify and beautify the existing graveyard at Begumpet is to provide decent last rites and rituals for the departed souls. So, the GHMC has taken an initiative to develop the existing crematorium into a model one. The graveyard will be maintained by GHMC. As part of the development of graveyards, the corporation approached Architects for design purposes. Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the development works at the 3.5 acre Hindu graveyard and works will start in the last week of October and will be completed in four months."

"The graveyard would be equipped with several facilities such as the development of the avenue along the road and periphery plantation, entry arch, development of Pinda Pradhan area, cremation platforms, a one of a kind administration block accommodating reception, record room, death certificate issuance counter, ash storage room, managers room, freezer storage room, provision of RO water, electric crematorium, four conventional pyres, spacious parking area two and four wheelers, last rite vans, shower area, pathways and provision for seating.

The complete area would be designed and developed in such a way that all the ceremonies including pre-and-post cremation activities so that the final journey of the deceased can be performed peacefully. In this, the graveyard landscaping would be given utmost importance and 70 percent of the area would consist of beautifully designed landscape,'' said A R Sowjanya Kothawar, Principal Architect at Vivogue design studio.





Delete Edit



