Hyderabad: HMDA gets over Rs 105 cr in e-auction of Mokila phase-II plots

Hyderabad: The HMDA which is conducting e-auction of Mokila phase-II on Monday got a revenue of Rs 105.16 crore through sale of 60 plots. The upset price of the plots was Rs 46.50 crore.

According to officials, the plots which have frontage were sold between Rs 70,000 sqyd and Rs 1,05,000/sqyd, but on Monday the buyers placed bidding price at Rs 49,000/ sqyd (lowest) and Rs 66,000 sqyd (highest).

Total extent sold out was 18,600 sqys. A total of 300 plots are being auctioned as part of Mokila phase-II, while in phase-I 50 plots were sold. As the fourth day witnessed a downward trend it fetched less revenue, higher officials tried to assuage. Arvind Kumar, secretary, Urban Infra and Development, informed that at least five of the top 10 skyscrapers in Hyderabad will appear in the near future in Neopolis/Kokapet.

“#Hyderabad- sky is the limit - re-shaping the skyline! Top 10 highest building plan approvals- ranging from 50 -59 floors & at least five of these are in Neopolis/ Kokapet ! As it is, we are #2 after Mumbai in high rise buildings,” he tweeted.